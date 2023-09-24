Left Menu

“Congress leaders, workers venting their anger among themselves”: MP CM Chouhan takes jibe at Jan Aakrosh Yatra

“Congress is taking out Aakrosh Yatra in response to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra. Congress leaders and workers are venting their anger among themselves. Former CM Kamal Nath understood against whom the anger was directed, hence he removed Digvijaya Singh's photo from the poster and Nath is missing from the Yatra itself,” Chouhan said.

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2023 06:35 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 06:35 IST
“Congress leaders, workers venting their anger among themselves”: MP CM Chouhan takes jibe at Jan Aakrosh Yatra
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jibe at the Congress's Jan Aakrosh Yatra and said that Congress leaders and workers are venting their anger among themselves. CM Chouhan made the remark while talking to the reporters in the state capital Bhopal on Saturday.

"Congress is taking out Aakrosh Yatra in response to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Jan Ashirwad Yatra. Congress leaders and workers are venting their anger among themselves. Former CM Kamal Nath understood against whom the anger was directed. He removed Digvijaya Singh's photo from the poster and Nath is missing from the Yatra itself," Chouhan said. Madhya Pradesh Congress party is taking out 11400 kilometres of Jan Aakrosh Yatra covering all the assembly constituencies across the state ahead of the state assembly polls.

The Chief Minister also targeted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for carrying a wheeled suitcase and asked what would be the future of the party. "I wonder what will be the future of a party whose leader carries a wheeled suitcase on the head," he said.

Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Anand Vihar ISBT in Delhi and spoke with the porters on Thursday, September 21. On the occasion, Gandhi also wore their uniform and carried a wheeled suitcase on his head like a porter. Meanwhile, targeting Kamal Nath, Chouhan said, "When Nath came to power in the state, he stopped all the schemes, snatched the laptop, and snatched Rs 1000 from the food subsidy scheme. The girls who got married did not receive money. The Prime Minister had given houses, out of which you (Nath) returned two lakhs houses and deprived the poor of houses."

"He (Nath) did not send the names of farmers from the state for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the Jal Jeevan Mission but Nath could not provide its benefits. He did not keep his promises, that is why there is anger among the public against Congress," CM Chouhan said, adding that they (BJP govt) served the public, that is why they are getting the public's blessings. He also slammed Kamal Nath for keeping mum over the issue of Sanatana Dharma and compared him with a Mauni (silent) Baba.

"Kamal Nath ji, when Sanatana Dharma is insulted, you become a Mauni Baba and when you need votes, you become a hypocrite Baba. Your alliance partners are insulting Sanatana Dharma and you are silent. Public anger will be against you and you and your party will be of nowhere," CM said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023