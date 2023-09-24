“Congress leaders, workers venting their anger among themselves”: MP CM Chouhan takes jibe at Jan Aakrosh Yatra

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jibe at the Congress's Jan Aakrosh Yatra and said that Congress leaders and workers are venting their anger among themselves. CM Chouhan made the remark while talking to the reporters in the state capital Bhopal on Saturday.

"Congress is taking out Aakrosh Yatra in response to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Jan Ashirwad Yatra. Congress leaders and workers are venting their anger among themselves. Former CM Kamal Nath understood against whom the anger was directed. He removed Digvijaya Singh's photo from the poster and Nath is missing from the Yatra itself," Chouhan said. Madhya Pradesh Congress party is taking out 11400 kilometres of Jan Aakrosh Yatra covering all the assembly constituencies across the state ahead of the state assembly polls.

The Chief Minister also targeted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for carrying a wheeled suitcase and asked what would be the future of the party. "I wonder what will be the future of a party whose leader carries a wheeled suitcase on the head," he said.

Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Anand Vihar ISBT in Delhi and spoke with the porters on Thursday, September 21. On the occasion, Gandhi also wore their uniform and carried a wheeled suitcase on his head like a porter. Meanwhile, targeting Kamal Nath, Chouhan said, "When Nath came to power in the state, he stopped all the schemes, snatched the laptop, and snatched Rs 1000 from the food subsidy scheme. The girls who got married did not receive money. The Prime Minister had given houses, out of which you (Nath) returned two lakhs houses and deprived the poor of houses."

"He (Nath) did not send the names of farmers from the state for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the Jal Jeevan Mission but Nath could not provide its benefits. He did not keep his promises, that is why there is anger among the public against Congress," CM Chouhan said, adding that they (BJP govt) served the public, that is why they are getting the public's blessings. He also slammed Kamal Nath for keeping mum over the issue of Sanatana Dharma and compared him with a Mauni (silent) Baba.

"Kamal Nath ji, when Sanatana Dharma is insulted, you become a Mauni Baba and when you need votes, you become a hypocrite Baba. Your alliance partners are insulting Sanatana Dharma and you are silent. Public anger will be against you and you and your party will be of nowhere," CM said. (ANI)

