Congress formidable on all 90 assembly seats in J&K

The Congress on Sunday claimed it was formidable on all 90 assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir while National Conference, BJP and PDP has only limited influence. ''Congress is acceptable in all 90 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. After elections are held, Congress will emerge as the single largest party as other parties like NC, BJP, and PDP have a limited area of influence,'' Pradesh Congress Committee President Vikar Rasool told reporters here.

Rasool on Sunday welcomed scores of political activists into the party and said that in the past one year a large number of activists from other parties have joined Congress. ''In Jammu, almost 80 per cent of Aam Aadmi Party members have joined Congress. The AAP has closed its office in Jammu. Nearly 80 per cent of DPAP workers have joined Congress. People have joined us from other parties as well,'' he said.

The PCC president welcomed the release of religious leaders in Jammu and Kashmir but castigated BJP leaders for trying to take credit for it.

''It was wrong to arrest the religious leaders like Mirwaiz, Veeri, and Dawoodi. Veeri and Dawoodi were detained under PSA and later court bailed them out. Mirwaiz was released after four years. We welcome it. No religious leader from any religion should be jailed,'' Rasool said. ''Now there are some leaders who are clicking selfies with these religious leaders so that they can get credit. First you jail them, then you don't feel ashamed in taking selfies with them,'' he said. Asked about the strain in India-Canada relations, Rasool said, ''it is the failure or government's foreign policy the way we have friction in relations with some countries.'' He said the 'one nation, one election' panel was set up to divert the attention from the real issues. ''BJP wants to divert the attention of the people from real issues. The committee for 'one nation, one election' is purely a BJP group,'' he added.

