Left Menu

Atmosphere of hatred prevailing in country, says Congress' Salman Khurshid

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 24-09-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 23:17 IST
Atmosphere of hatred prevailing in country, says Congress' Salman Khurshid
  • Country:
  • India

There is an atmosphere of hatred prevailing in the country, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said on Sunday and highlighted former party chief Rahul Gandhi's message of opening ''mohabbat ki dukaan'' during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Khurshid said this during an address at a programme organised by the Indian Muslim for Civil Rights here.

''Today, an atmosphere of hatred is prevailing in the entire country and we are making efforts to create an atmosphere of brotherhood (bhaaichara),'' Khurshid said. ''As part of these efforts, we are reaching out to people across the country and putting (across) our point of view,'' the former Union minister said.

Referring to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Khurshid said Gandhi was spreading the message of opening ''mohabbat ki dukaan (shops spreading love)'' in the ''nafrat ke baazar (market of hate)'' and added the responsibility of accomplishing this has to be taken up by lakhs of people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
2
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023