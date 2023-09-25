PM offers floral tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya in Rajasthan's Dhankya village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered floral tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary at Dhankya village in Jaipur district where the RSS ideologue spent his childhood days.

Modi reached the airport here and then left for Dhankya village, around 30 km from Jaipur, in a helicopter.

The prime minister offered flower tributes at the statue of Upadhyaya. After this programme, Modi was scheduled to address a public rally at Dadiya village in Vatika on the outskirts of Jaipur.

The rally will mark the culmination of four 'Parivartan Yatras' that the BJP has taken out in the poll-bound state. Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Rajasthan in the next few months.

Born in Mathura in 1916, Upadhyaya joined the RSS and was a co-founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the BJP's progenitor. His philosophy of integral humanism and, especially, antyodaya (uplift of the most downtrodden) have often been cited by Modi as a major influence on his politics and policies.

