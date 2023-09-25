Left Menu

PM offers floral tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya in Rajasthan's Dhankya village

After this programme, Modi was scheduled to address a public rally at Dadiya village in Vatika on the outskirts of Jaipur.The rally will mark the culmination of four Parivartan Yatras that the BJP has taken out in the poll-bound state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-09-2023 15:55 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 15:52 IST
PM offers floral tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya in Rajasthan's Dhankya village
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered floral tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary at Dhankya village in Jaipur district where the RSS ideologue spent his childhood days.

Modi reached the airport here and then left for Dhankya village, around 30 km from Jaipur, in a helicopter.

The prime minister offered flower tributes at the statue of Upadhyaya. After this programme, Modi was scheduled to address a public rally at Dadiya village in Vatika on the outskirts of Jaipur.

The rally will mark the culmination of four 'Parivartan Yatras' that the BJP has taken out in the poll-bound state. Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Rajasthan in the next few months.

Born in Mathura in 1916, Upadhyaya joined the RSS and was a co-founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the BJP's progenitor. His philosophy of integral humanism and, especially, antyodaya (uplift of the most downtrodden) have often been cited by Modi as a major influence on his politics and policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
2
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
3
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023