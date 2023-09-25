Left Menu

Ex-CM Digvijaya Singh jibes at PM Modi’s visit to Bhopal, says BJP is scared

“Bharatiya Janata Party is scared. PM Modi thinks that he will wash away the sins of Shivraj Singh Chouhan for 18 years and the sins of the ministers. The public has now made up its mind to defeat the BJP in the upcoming state assembly polls,” Singh said.

Former MP CM Digvijaya Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh has taken a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state capital Bhopal and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scared. He made the remark while talking to the reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Monday. Singh has arrived here in connection with a hearing of a defamation case.

"Bharatiya Janata Party is scared. PM Modi thinks that he will wash away the sins of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for 18 years and the sins of the ministers. The public has now made up its mind to defeat the BJP in the upcoming state assembly polls," Singh said. BJP leaders have started getting indications of the defeat, therefore many big leaders of BJP are trying to join Congress again. They are troubled today after seeing the defeat of the BJP in themselves, he added.

PM Modi arrived and addressed a 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh', a mega congregation of BJP workers here in the state capital on Monday. Notably, for the last few weeks, the BJP was taking out Jan Ashirwad Yatras, a mass-contact programme, from five different places in the state. Modi addressed the 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' to mark the culmination of these yatras. Meanwhile, talking about the case, the former CM said, "BJP has a habit of implicating me in false cases. They have a habit of tampering my statement and presenting it in a wrong manner. Not only this, false cases are being made against me at many places. Till date I have neither been found guilty nor have I been punished in any defamation case." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

