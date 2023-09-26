Left Menu

PM Modi wishes predecessor Manmohan Singh on his 91st birthday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on the occasion of the Congress leader's 91st birthday.

Born in 1932 in a region that is now part of Pakistan, Singh served as India's prime minister from 2004 to 2014.

Modi spoke to Singh on phone to greet him on his birthday, officials said.

In a post on X, the prime minister said, ''Birthday wishes to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long life and good health.'' Singh, who served as the finance minister in the then prime minister P V Narasimha Rao-led dispensation from 1991-1996, is credited as a key architect of the economic reforms effected by the government that broke the stranglehold of socialist-era policies.

Currently a member of Rajya Sabha, Singh has been ailing for some time.

