Left Menu

Electoral bonds scheme one of the most diabolical acts of Modi govt: Cong

Now the memoir of the-then Finance Secretary confirms that Dr Patel insisted electoral bonds should only be issued by the RBI and that too in digital mode -- ensuring transparency, Ramesh said on X.Dr Patel was absolutely right

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 19:11 IST
Electoral bonds scheme one of the most diabolical acts of Modi govt: Cong
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress alleged on Tuesday that the electoral bonds scheme is one of the most diabolical acts of the Narendra Modi government as it undermines the electoral system and democracy in the country.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the electoral bonds scheme, which former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel had opposed, is not only a method to convert black money into white, but also ensures a financial hold of the ruling BJP over political donations made by business houses.

This, he said, is leading to economic and political concentration of wealth.

''It was not unknown that Dr Urjit Patel as the Governor of the RBI had opposed the electoral bonds scheme of the Modi government. Now the memoir of the-then Finance Secretary confirms that Dr Patel insisted electoral bonds should only be issued by the RBI and that too in digital mode -- ensuring transparency,'' Ramesh said on X.

''Dr Patel was absolutely right! The electoral bonds scheme is one of the most diabolical acts of the Modi government undermining our electoral system and democracy. It is not only a method to convert black money into white overwhelmingly in favour of the BJP, but also ensures a financial chokehold of the BJP via the government over political donations of business groups -- leading towards economic and political concentration of wealth,'' the Congress leader said.

He also cited recent remarks made by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi where he talks about the INDIA bloc constituents and claims that they are set to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coming elections.

''But as Rahul Gandhi recently pointed out, the INDIA parties have come together to defeat this complete takeover of the state machinery by the BJP,'' Ramesh said.

The Congress has been opposing the electoral bonds scheme, alleging that the BJP is cornering all the wealth from business houses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023