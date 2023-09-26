Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu's arrest: TDP chief's son Lokesh meets President Murmu, urges her to intervene

Your support can help bring attention to the injustice that is being perpetrated against an innocent man and contribute to the greater cause of safeguarding the integrity of our political system, Lokesh said.He also requested the President to stand by the people of Andhra Pradesh and ensure that their constitutional rights are protected and upheld.A few other TDP leaders were also present in the meeting.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 21:35 IST
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday called on President Draupadi Murmu and urged her to intervene in the matter related to the ''illegal'' arrest of his father and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu in an alleged fraud case.

The TDP chief was arrested on September 9 in an alleged Rs 371-crore skill development scam by the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department. His judicial remand has been extended till October 5.

''There is no evidence supporting this fabricated scam.. These charges appear to be nothing more than a political conspiracy aimed at tarnishing his unblemished and non-corrupt reputation,'' Lokesh said in a representation to the President.

Naidu's ''illegal arrest is a culmination of vindictive politics and misuse of power that was observed right from the time YSRCP came to power'', he claimed.

He alleged that there has been a consistent erosion of democratic principles under current chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his YSRCP administration in the state.

''I humbly request you to intervene in this matter and ask for your support in denouncing the baseless allegations against Chandrababu Naidu. Your support can help bring attention to the injustice that is being perpetrated against an innocent man and contribute to the greater cause of safeguarding the integrity of our political system,'' Lokesh said.

He also requested the President to stand by the people of Andhra Pradesh and ensure that their constitutional rights are protected and upheld.

A few other TDP leaders were also present in the meeting.

