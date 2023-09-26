MCD House condemns remarks made by Bidhuri in Parliament

The AAP-led municipal House on Tuesday condemned the derogatory remarks recently made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on the floor of Parliament, officials said.

Several members of the AAP and BJP also raised competing slogans during the proceedings of the House here.

The MCD House condemned the statement made by Bidhuri, the Lok Sabha MP from South Delhi, according to an official statement.

Bidhuri's derogatory remarks targeting BSP MP Danish Ali during a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission in the Lok Sabha last week have sparked a furore, with opposition leaders calling for stringent action against the BJP MP.

On Friday, Ali had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding the issue of Bidhuri using abusive language on the floor of the House be referred to the privileges committee. Ali had sought an immediate inquiry into the matter. Several members of the Congress, TMC and NCP among others have written to Birla seeking strictest action against Bidhuri.

