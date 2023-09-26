"PM Modi should apologise to Telangana's people," BRS leader KTR

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Telangana, Telangana Minister and BRS leader KT Rama Rao on Tuesday hit out at PM Modi over his Telangana formation remark and said that the PM should apologize to the people of the state. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer to the people of Telangana and apologise to the people through this address," KTR said.

He further said that in the past 10 years PM Modi has spoken insultingly about the formation of Telangana repeatedly, hurting the self-respect of its people. "The NDA alliances in its DNA have only poison for the Telangana state. Why is PM always spewing venom on Telangana even when the situation doesn't demand," he said.

He further said that the PM is coming here for votes but before coming here clean your sins and do some work. "You will come here with empty hands and go with empty hands," he added.

PM Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting to be organised by BJP at Mahabubnagar on October 1 ahead of the Assembly elections that are slated this year. Alleging that state governors are Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "agents", Telangana Minister and BRS leader KT Rama Rao condemned the "attitude" of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan in rejecting the two names recommended by the State Cabinet for nomination as Members of the State Legislative Council under the Governor's quota.

"Governors are Modi's (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) agents. Before becoming governor, she (Tamilisai Soundarrajan) was the BJP Tamil Nadu state president. Whom to nominate (as MLC) is our right. We strongly protest and condemn the attitude of the governor," Rao said. Soundararajan on Monday rejected the state government's proposal to nominate BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan Kumar and K Satyanarayana to the Legislative Council under the Governor's quota. (ANI)

