"Women's Reservation Bill is Modi's guarantee...": PM Modi in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Women's Reservation Bill means equal participation of women in the parliament adding that this is "Modi's guarantee". "Before reaching here, I was at the events related to the youth... I can see the happiness on your faces. This happiness is obvious... Your brother has done one more thing to earn your trust. Women's Reservation Bill means equal participation of women in the parliament, this is Modi's guarantee. I prepared the gift for Rakshabandhan before it," PM Modi said at the event of Nari Shakti Vandan - Abhinandan.

He further said that the Women's Reservation Bill is a gift for the women of the nation which guarantees equal rights and respect. "Women's Reservation Bill is a guarantee for equal rights, respect of capabilities, and a developed Bharat... When women come forward to develop the nation, no one can stop it... There had been an injustice to the capabilities since the independence... They made political excuses when it came to women's rights... We started a fight against it from Gujarat," he added.

He further said that in the last nine years from birth to old age, we worked to make women's lives better. "We had various social stigmas from female infanticide to girls' illiteracy. We started the 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' campaign. We can say proudly that there has been an improvement in the male-to-female sex ratio," he said.

He further said that there is more interest in the savings from 'Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana'. "Doors are open for our daughters from the Army to mining... This has given a sense of self-confidence to women. Whether it is industry or sports, girls are achieving new heights... Just yesterday, our women's cricket team won the gold medal in the Asian games and made India proud," he added.

The Parliament on Thursday passed a historic legislation to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Lok Sabha passed the Bill on Wednesday in the Parliament's Special Session with 454 members voting in favour of the legislation and two against it. The Rajya Sabha passed the Women’s Reservation Bill unanimously on Thursday with 214 members voting in support and none against. (ANI)

