Canada's government calls on House speaker to resign over inviting a man who fought for a Nazi unit

Rota introduced Hunka as a war hero who fought for the First Ukrainian Division.It later was publicized that the First Ukrainian Division also was known as the Waffen-SS Galicia Division, or the SS 14th Waffen Division, a voluntary unit that was under the command of the Nazis.Rota stepped down after meeting with the House of Commons party leaders later Tuesday.

Canada's government calls on House speaker to resign over inviting a man who fought for a Nazi unit
The speaker of Canada's House of Commons resigned Tuesday for inviting a man who fought for a Nazi military unit during World War II to Parliament to attend a speech by the Ukrainian president. Just after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an address in the House of Commons on Friday, Canadian lawmakers gave 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka a standing ovation when Speaker Anthony Rota drew attention to him. Rota introduced Hunka as a war hero who fought for the First Ukrainian Division.

It later was publicized that the First Ukrainian Division also was known as the Waffen-SS Galicia Division, or the SS 14th Waffen Division, a voluntary unit that was under the command of the Nazis.

Rota stepped down after meeting with the House of Commons' party leaders later Tuesday. All main opposition parties called for Rota to step down, and government House leader Karina Gould earlier said that she believes lawmakers have lost confidence in Rota. Gould said Rota invited and recognized Hunka without informing the government or the delegation from Ukraine.

