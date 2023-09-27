Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Baseball-Orioles' star third baseman Brooks Robinson dies at 86

Brooks Robinson, a virtuoso third baseman who was known as "The Human Vacuum Cleaner" because of his defensive prowess at the position during a Hall of Fame career spent entirely with Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles, died on Tuesday. He was 86. "We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson. An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball," the Orioles said in a statement posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

US Senate bill to fund gov't clears procedural hurdle as shutdown looms

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday took a step forward on a bipartisan bill meant to stop the government from shutting down in just five days, while the House sought to push ahead with a conflicting measure backed only by Republicans. The Senate voted 77-19 to begin debate on a measure that would fund the government through Nov. 17, and includes around $6 billion for domestic disaster responses and another roughly $6 billion in aid for Ukraine.

Hillary Clinton pokes Putin on NATO expansion: 'Too bad, Vladimir'

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton needled Russian President Vladimir Putin about NATO enlargement on Tuesday, saying: "Too bad, Vladimir. You brought it on yourself." Returning to the State Department for the unveiling of her official portrait, Clinton also used the occasion to display distaste for the policies of Republican former President Donald Trump, who defeated her in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

US judge refuses to block venture capital fund's grants for Black women

A federal judge in Atlanta on Tuesday rejected a bid to bar a small venture capital fund from awarding grants to businesses run by Black women, in a case brought by the anti-affirmative activist behind the successful U.S. Supreme Court challenge to race-conscious college admissions policies. U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash during a hearing denied a request by Edward Blum's American Alliance for Equal Rights for a preliminary injunction blocking Fearless Fund from considering applications for grants only from businesses led by Black women.

Donald Trump is found liable for fraud in New York civil case

A New York judge found Donald Trump and his family business fraudulently inflated the value of his properties and other assets, in a major defeat for the former U.S. president that could severely hamper his ability to do business in the state. The scathing decision by Justice Arthur Engoron of the New York state court in Manhattan will make it easier for state Attorney General Letitia James to establish damages at a scheduled Oct. 2 trial.

Over half of US Democratic senators call for Menendez's resignation

Over half of all U.S. Democratic senators, including Senator Cory Booker, on Tuesday called on Senator Bob Menendez to resign after federal prosecutors charged him and his wife with taking bribes from three New Jersey businessmen. Both Booker and Menendez represent the Northeastern state of New Jersey. Menendez, a Democrat, said on Monday that he would stay in the Senate and fight the charges.

Businessman pleads not guilty to charges of bribing US Senator Menendez

A New Jersey businessman pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges of bribing U.S. Senator Bob Menendez. Wael Hana, 40, entered the plea at a hearing before Magistrate Judge Ona Wang in federal court in Manhattan.

Biden says UAW should fight for 40% pay raise in Michigan strike visit

President Joe Biden on Tuesday joined a picket line with striking autoworkers in Michigan, supporting their call for a 40% pay raise and saying they deserve a "lot more" than they are getting. Biden's appearance, the first visit by a U.S. president to striking workers in modern history, comes a day before Donald Trump, the Republican front-runner for president, will speak to auto workers in Michigan. The rare back-to-back events highlight the importance of union support in the 2024 presidential election, even though unions represent a tiny fraction of U.S. workers.

US judge throws out Texas ban on drag acts, calls it unconstitutional

A federal judge in Texas ruled on Tuesday that the state's new law limiting public drag performances was an unconstitutional restriction on speech and he permanently forbid enforcement of it. "Not all people will like or condone certain performances," U.S. District Judge David Hittner wrote. "This is no different than a person's opinion on certain comedy or genres of music, but that alone does not strip First Amendment protection."

Menendez indictment prompts calls in US Congress for Egypt aid rethink

Charges that Senator Bob Menendez accepted bribes in exchange for wielding his influence to aid the Egyptian government prompted calls in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday for the Biden administration to rethink $235 million in military aid to Cairo. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's Middle East subcommittee, said he hoped the committee would investigate the allegations and Egypt's involvement.

