BJP President JP Nadda to hold meeting of General Secretaries on September 29

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda has called a meeting of the Party's General Secretary on September 29, sources said on Wednesday. The meeting will take place at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

According to the sources, the meeting will discuss important matters regarding election-bound states. There will be a special discussion on election strategies, presenting responsibilities for Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan where elections are due later this year. There will also be a brainstorming session to decide the election rallies of senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources added.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling BRS and the Congress. The Telangana election will serve as a litmus test for the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA alliance before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly polls, the Congress emerged as the largest single party, winning 99 seats while the BJP finished a close second with 73 seats in the 200-member house. The Congress led by Ashok Gehlot formed the government with the support of independents and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

