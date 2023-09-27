Kremlin reminds Hillary Clinton of 'overload' gaffe in response to Putin jab

The Kremlin on Wednesday hit back at former U.S. secretary of state Hillary Clinton who had needled Russian President Vladimir Putin over NATO expansion.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow remembered the 2009 gaffe when a symbolic button designed to mark a "reset" of U.S.-Russia ties, was instead labelled "overload" in Russian.

His comment came a day after Clinton taunted Putin over NATO expansion - which is strongly opposed by Moscow - by saying "Too bad, Vladimir. You brought it on yourself."

