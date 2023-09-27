Left Menu

Kremlin reminds Hillary Clinton of 'overload' gaffe in response to Putin jab

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2023 17:31 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 16:16 IST
Kremlin reminds Hillary Clinton of 'overload' gaffe in response to Putin jab
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin on Wednesday hit back at former U.S. secretary of state Hillary Clinton who had needled Russian President Vladimir Putin over NATO expansion.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow remembered the 2009 gaffe when a symbolic button designed to mark a "reset" of U.S.-Russia ties, was instead labelled "overload" in Russian.

His comment came a day after Clinton taunted Putin over NATO expansion - which is strongly opposed by Moscow - by saying "Too bad, Vladimir. You brought it on yourself."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
2
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
3
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023