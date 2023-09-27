Gujarat: Women lead PM Modi’s convoy at Vadodara roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flanked by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, held a roadshow in Vadodara on Wednesday. A large crowd of supporters, predominatly women, lined the streets and held up placards welcoming PM Modi as the open-topped vehicle bedecked with flowers made its way.

Significantly, a sizeable contingent of women led PM Modi's convoy as it made its way past cheering and chanting locals. Earlier, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi addressed a programme marking 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, in Science City, Ahmedabad.

He termed 20 years of the summit as a "key milestone" in advancing the state's growth. "When Vibrant Gujarat was started, there were no big hotels in Gujarat where foreign guests could stay. Even government guesthouses used to be full. We often had to make do with university guesthouses (to house foreign delegates)," PM Modi said.

"We not only redeveloped Gujarat but also thought about its future. We conceived 'Vibrant Gujarat' as a key contributor in this direction. 'Vibrant Gujarat' was aimed at enhancing Gujarat's global appeal and giving the state a platform to connect with the world," he added. Stating that the world was closely tracking the success of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, PM Modi said, "Vibrant Gujarat is not just about branding the state but it also about bonding."

He pointed out that after the success of the 'Vibrant Gujarat Summit', many states have come to organise similar events to draw investments. The event was attended by industry associations, prominent personalities from the sphere of trade and commerce, young entrepreneurs, and students of higher and technical education colleges, among others. (ANI)

