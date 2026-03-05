India-EU FTA will further strengthen trade, investment and technology cooperation between India and Finland: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 13:32 IST
- Country:
- India
India-EU FTA will further strengthen trade, investment and technology cooperation between India and Finland: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India and Finland believe in rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy: PM Modi.
We are shaping India-Finland ties into a strategic partnership in digitalisation and sustainability: PM Modi after talks with Finnish Prez.
Revolutionizing Safety and Comfort: Indian Railways' Rubber Component Upgrade
Middle Powers Unite: Carney's Vision for Australia-Canada Cooperation
Unprecedented Maritime Conflict Escalates Tensions in Indian Ocean