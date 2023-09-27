Former Haryana minister Jagdish Yadav joins Cong

Former Haryana minister Jagdish Yadav, a prominent leader from the state's Ahirwal region, quit the BJP on Wednesday and joined the Congress.

''Ahirwal region's powerful leader, former minister Jagdish Yadav left BJP and joined Congress along with thousands of supporters,'' said a statement issued by Congress' state unit.

He was welcomed into the party fold at an event in the national capital, by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan, party senior leader Ajay Singh Yadav and Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, and other leaders.

Jagdish Yadav had served as a minister in the Bansi Lal government in the mid 1990s.

According to the party statement, Jagdish Yadav claimed that every section of the state is fed up with the policies of BJP-JJP government.

''People are eagerly waiting for the elections. It is certain that the Congress will form government in Haryana after the next year's polls,'' he said.

Welcoming him into the party fold, Udai Bhan said, ''The Congress clan is continuously expanding and the party is getting strengthened by the joining of new leaders''.

He claimed there is a ''Congress wave'' in the state and people have made up their mind to bring the party back to power.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda said Jagdish Yadav's joining the Congress will further strengthen the party in the Ahirwal region of the state.

He said more than 30 former MLAs including ex-ministers have left other parties and joined the Congress in recent months.

''BJP-JJP has accepted defeat even before the elections. All these developments are pointing towards the Congress getting a huge majority in Haryana,'' he said.

