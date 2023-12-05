Left Menu

Nitish condoles death of Bihar workers in Karnataka godown collapse, announces ex gratia

PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-12-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 20:58 IST
Nitish condoles death of Bihar workers in Karnataka godown collapse, announces ex gratia
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of seven workers from the state who were killed in an industrial accident in Karnataka's Vijayapura, and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for each of their families.

The seven people died after a gigantic processing machine collapsed, trapping them under a heap of about 100 tonnes of corn at the godown of a private food processing unit in Aliyabad industrial area in Vijayapura on Monday evening.

''The CM is deeply saddened by the death of seven migrant workers from the state in a 'godown collapse' incident in Aliyabad industrial area in Karnataka and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the immediate family members of the deceased,'' said a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Kumar has also directed the state's resident commissioner in New Delhi to remain in touch with the officials in Karnataka to make arrangements for bringing the bodies back to Bihar, and also ensure the proper treatment of those who were injured in the mishap, it said. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar also expressed grief over the death of the migrant workers from the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023