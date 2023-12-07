Left Menu

PM Modi to interact with Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiaries on Saturday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 22:57 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 22:57 IST
PM Modi to interact with Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiaries on Saturday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) on December 9 via video conferencing, the PMO said.

Thousands of beneficiaries from across the country will join the programme virtually and over two thousand VBSY vans, thousands of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and Common Service Centres (CSCs) from across the country will also be connected, it said. A large number of Union ministers, MPs, MLAs and local level representatives will also join the event.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim to attain the saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that benefits reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner, the statement said.

