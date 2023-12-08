Left Menu

Bhujbal says Dalit families attacked over poll in Ahmednagar district, demands strict action

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday said that two Dalit families were attacked in Ahmednagar over a dispute tied to an election and demanded strict action against the perpetrators.Speaking with journalists here, the NCP leader cited newspaper reports to allege that the two Dalit families were attacked by a mob of 400 to 500 people at Pimpri Nirmal village on Wednesday and their homes were destroyed. Bhujbal said the two families had voted against the will of the villagers.

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday said that two Dalit families were attacked in Ahmednagar over a dispute tied to an election and demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

Speaking with journalists here, the NCP leader cited newspaper reports to allege that the two Dalit families were attacked by a mob of 400 to 500 people at Pimpri Nirmal village on Wednesday and their homes were destroyed. Bhujbal said the two families had voted against the will of the villagers. However, the police have booked only 70 people in the case, he said. According to the NCP leader, the villagers threatened the two Dalit families saying they would meet the same fate as that of the victims of the "Khairlanji" and "Manipur" incidents.

