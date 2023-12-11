Malaysia PM to announce cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday - media report
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is expected to announce a cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, Malaysian daily The Star reported, citing multiple sources. The prime minister's office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report. (0700 GMT) on Tuesday, an unnamed official told The Star. The reshuffle would involve several ministries, the report said.
The prime minister's office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report. An announcement will likely be made before a swearing-in ceremony at the national palace at 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Tuesday, an unnamed official told The Star.
The reshuffle would involve several ministries, the report said. The rejig comes a little over a year since Anwar took office in November 2022, and as he looks to strengthen his administration amid concerns over a slowing economy.
Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had said
in October a reshuffle was needed to fill a cabinet post left empty following the death of a minister in July.
