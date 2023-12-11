Rajasthan: BJP legislative party to meet in Jaipur tomorrow to select new CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan is set to hold its legislature party meeting in Jaipur on Tuesday to decide on the new Chief Minister of the state, as confirmed by BJP MLA and former whip Jogeshwar Garg on Monday. Jogeshwar Garg stated that all MLAs have been called to Jaipur at 11:00 am, and the registration of BJP MLAs will take place before the meeting. One-to-one interactions with party-appointed observers will follow.

The meeting to discuss and finalize the new Chief Minister is scheduled after lunch. "Every BJP MLA deserves the opportunity to be Chief Minister," expressed MLA Hamir Singh Bhayal, emphasizing support for the party's choice. "We will all support whoever the BJP leadership assigns; the party's decision is paramount," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Pandey, and National Secretary-General Vinod Tavde have been appointed as observers in Rajasthan. Earlier, a meeting of supporters of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje - one of the front runners for the post of CM, was held at her residence last week. Several MLAs and leaders from the party, including Devi Singh Bhati with his grandson and MLA Anshuman Singh Bhati also met Raje.

In the recent Rajasthan assembly polls, the BJP secured 115 seats out of 199, leading to the ousting of the incumbent Ashok Gehlot government, while the Congress won 69 seats. (ANI)

