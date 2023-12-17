Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 18:57 IST
PM Modi stops convoy, gives way to Ambulance in Varanasi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exhibited a commendable gesture by instructing his convoy to pause and allow an ambulance to pass during his roadshow in Varanasi. In the visuals, the Prime Minister's convoy slowed down its speed to facilitate the ambulance's passage. Following the smooth passage of the emergency vehicle, the convoy resumes its journey.

This is not the first time the Prime Minister has stopped his cavalcade to let an emergency vehicle overtake his cavalcade. Earlier in September last year, PM Modi's convoy halted during his roadshow in Gujarat to make way for an ambulance.

Additionally, last year, while en route from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister's convoy made way for an ambulance. Similarly, in November 2022, PM Modi stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance after returning from a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra.

PM Modi arrived in his Parliamentary constituency on December 17 to inaugurate development projects. After his roadshow, PM Modi visited the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Exhibition at Cutting Memorial Inter College in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister was seen interacting with the beneficiaries of various government schemes, such as PM Awas, PM SWANidhi, and PM Ujjwala among others. During his two-day visit, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 19,150 crore.

Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of Surat Airport, built at Rs 353 crore and also dedicated to the Surat Diamond Bourse, the world's largest and most modern centre for the international diamond and jewellery business in Gujarat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

