Left Menu

Maharashtra: 9 killed, in blast at Solar Industries' Nagpur factory; CM Shinde visits incident site

At least nine people were killed after an explosion that occurred at a solar explosive company's factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur during the packing of explosives for coal blasting on Sunday, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 22:13 IST
Maharashtra: 9 killed, in blast at Solar Industries' Nagpur factory; CM Shinde visits incident site
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited the site of the explosion at Solar Industries (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least nine people were killed after an explosion that occurred at a solar explosive company's factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur during the packing of explosives for coal blasting on Sunday, officials said. "Nine workers of Solar Industries lost their lives in an accident that occurred at 9 am today at Solar Industries India Limited, Chakdoh, Nagpur," Ashish Srivastava, Senior General Manager, Solar Industries India Limited, Nagpur said.

He further expressed grief over the demise of people and said that all support and relief to the deceased families today and in future too. "It is indeed a very sad and tragic incident for all of us. We remain committed to providing all support and relief to the deceased families today and in future too. We shall implement the recommendations of the inquiry committee as soon as they are received," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited the site of the explosion at Solar Industries in Nagpur and inspected the situation. Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis visited the site of the explosion at Solar Industries in Nagpur and met the families of the deceased.

"What happened is unfortunate. I am going to visit the spot. CM has announced financial assistance to the families of the deceased. The reason behind this incident we will find out," Fadnavis added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023