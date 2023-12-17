Maharashtra: 9 killed, in blast at Solar Industries' Nagpur factory; CM Shinde visits incident site

At least nine people were killed after an explosion that occurred at a solar explosive company's factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur during the packing of explosives for coal blasting on Sunday, officials said. "Nine workers of Solar Industries lost their lives in an accident that occurred at 9 am today at Solar Industries India Limited, Chakdoh, Nagpur," Ashish Srivastava, Senior General Manager, Solar Industries India Limited, Nagpur said.

He further expressed grief over the demise of people and said that all support and relief to the deceased families today and in future too. "It is indeed a very sad and tragic incident for all of us. We remain committed to providing all support and relief to the deceased families today and in future too. We shall implement the recommendations of the inquiry committee as soon as they are received," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited the site of the explosion at Solar Industries in Nagpur and inspected the situation. Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis visited the site of the explosion at Solar Industries in Nagpur and met the families of the deceased.

"What happened is unfortunate. I am going to visit the spot. CM has announced financial assistance to the families of the deceased. The reason behind this incident we will find out," Fadnavis added. (ANI)

