Left Menu

In future, councillors who create ruckus in MCD House may face tough action, says Mayor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 19:16 IST
In future, councillors who create ruckus in MCD House may face tough action, says Mayor
  • Country:
  • India

Hours after the MCD House was adjourned due to ruckus during its proceedings, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Saturday said in the future, councillors who ''resort to such behaviour'' may face tough action.

The House was adjourned after just less than an hour of business due to protest by opposition BJP members on issues related to sealing of shops. On Saturday, a special session of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was called to discuss issues pertaining to de-sealing of properties falling under the jurisdiction of the civic body. But it was marred by sloganeering and protests by opposition members.

Oberoi told a press conference at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters here that ever since her party has come to power in the MCD, BJP councillors have ''not allowed smooth functioning of the House''.

The special session was called today to discuss issues pertaining to de-sealing of certain properties falling under the jurisdiction of the MCD, which were sealed about six years ago, Oberoi said.

''However, the BJP did not allow it (proceedings) to happen in the House,'' she said.

A senior civic official said that the de-sealing matter to be discussed was about the decision taken by a court-appointed committee to de-seal the first and second floors of shops located in local shopping complexes here.

The mayor appealed to BJP members to let House proceedings be conducted in a peaceful manner.

She also urged all councillors to maintain the ''sanctity of the House'' and not violate its sanctity, and warned that in the future, councillors who ''resort to such behaviour'' during proceedings may face tough action.

The mayor also alleged that some BJP members had brought ''private microphones''.

Mocking opposition BJP, Oberoi said during the party's 15-year-rule in the civic body, it didn't work for the welfare of people, employees or traders. Now, in eight months, the AAP has done something, keeping welfare of traders in mind, she said.

Ruckus prevailed during the special session of the municipal House as BJP councillors alleged that while the MCD has called the session to discuss the de-sealing issue, the civic body sealed three shops in Amar Colony in South Delhi on Friday.

The official, however, said that the sealing of the three shops on Friday, was on account of ''not having licence'', and the two issues -- (the Friday matter and that taken up in the session) should not be mixed.

Leader of the Opposition in the House, Raja Iqbal Singh, and several other BJP councillors held placards and raised slogans against the AAP and the party-led civic body. Many even trooped to the Well of the House during the protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023