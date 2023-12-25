"No alternative to PM Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha elections": Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday asserted that there is currently "no alternative" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country. Responding to reporters' questions about the opposition's intentions to challenge Modi's leadership ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he asserted that Narendra Modi is the PM candidate against the grand alliance.

"See, you should not make any guesses right now. These things happen at the very last moment and even I am not a fortune teller about what will happen in the election. But one thing you should know is that Narendra Modi is the PM candidate against the grand alliance (INDIA bloc)," Pawar said. He further said that no one is equivalent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

"As of now, there is no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country. Look, I am a person of very clear thought and straight-forward speaking. I feel that in today's time, there is no one in the country other than Narendra Modi who is suitable for the position of Prime Minister of the nation," he added. As the battle for 2024 begins, the BJP undeniably maintains the upper hand. After securing victories in three crucial Hindi heartland states--Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh it is said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strengthened its position to face the INDIA bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

During the recently concluded Assembly polls, PM Modi stood as the pivotal figure for the BJP, dispelling any concern about 'sidelining' party stalwarts. The PM's resonance with the electorate, along with the "Modi ki guarantee" slogan, won over Congress's manifesto.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held next year and are likely to be between the Modi government's NDA alliance and the INDIA bloc. (ANI)

