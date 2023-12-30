"Just like I was part of Army...will dedicate myself to Rajasthan": Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore

The newly inducted minister in the Rajasthan government, Rajyavardhan Rathore on Saturday said that he will serve the people of the State with full dedication in a similar manner he performed his duties in the army. Rajyavardhan Rathore thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma for providing him with the opportunity.

"This is a great opportunity to work directly for the people of Rajasthan. It's not always that one gets such an opportunity. Just like I was part of the Army and sports fraternity with full dedication, I will dedicate myself to the people of Rajasthan in these 5 years that we have been given," Rajyavardhan Rathore told ANI. Rathore served as a commissioned officer in The Grenadiers regiment of the Indian Army before retiring in 2013 as a Colonel.

Earlier today, the swearing-in ceremony of the Rajasthan state cabinet took place on Saturday at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur where 22 ministers were inducted in the government. It included 12 cabinet-rank ministers, five ministers took oath as Ministers of State (MoS) with independent charge and 5 MLAs took oath as ministers of state.

Rajyavardhan Rathore, who registered victory from Jhotwara seat in the recent Assembly polls was sworn in as minister in the cabinet expansion. Madan Dilawar, Gajendra Singh Khinvasar, Babulal kharadi, Jogaram Patel,Suresh Rawat, Avinash Gehlot, Joraram Kumawat, Hemant Meena, Kanhaiya Lal Chaudhary, Sumit Godara have also sworn in as Cabinet minister.

Sanjay Sharma, Surendra Pal Singh TT, Jhabar Singh Kharra, Gautam Kumar, Heeralal Nagar were also sworn in as Ministers of State (MoS) with Independent charge. Otaram Dewasi, Manju Baghmar, Vijay Singh Choudhary, KK Bishnoi, Jawahar Singh Bedam took oath as ministers of state.

Earlier, on December 15, Bhajanlal Sharma took oath as Rajasthan Chief Minister, while Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers. In Rajasthan, the BJP registered victories on 115 seats, and the Congress came in a distant second with 69 seats. Rajasthan went to the polls for 199 of the 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)