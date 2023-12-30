Left Menu

Manmohan Singh was sensitive PM who helped farmers; nobody bothered about them now: Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the then prime minister Manmohan Singh was sensitive towards farmers and had visited Amravati in Maharashtra after learning about suicide committed by some agriculturists, but now nobody is bothered about their issues. Addressing the gathering, Raut said NCP MPs Supriya Sule and Amol Kolhe were suspended from Parliament for raising issues of farmers.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 30-12-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 20:56 IST
Manmohan Singh was sensitive PM who helped farmers; nobody bothered about them now: Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the then prime minister Manmohan Singh was sensitive towards farmers and had visited Amravati in Maharashtra after learning about suicide committed by some agriculturists, but now nobody is bothered about their issues. He was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the culmination of Shetkari Aakrosh Morcha in Pune city. The foot march set out from the foothills of Shivneri Fort in Pune district on Thursday was led by NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Amol Kolhe. Several leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) including Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT), Balasaheb Thorat of Congress, and NCP leaders Kolhe and Supriya Sule were present. ''I remember that the then prime minister Manmohan Singh visited Amravati after some farmers had committed suicide. He was sensitive towards the people as well as farmers. Singh also waived farm loans worth Rs 72,000 crore at that time,'' said Pawar, who was agriculture minister in the erstwhile Manmohan Singh cabinet. But now, nobody is even looking at the difficulties being faced by farmers, he added. ''This 'Shetkari Aakrosh Morcha' is not limited to Pune but it has reached the entire country,'' Pawar said. Addressing the gathering, Raut said NCP MPs Supriya Sule and Amol Kolhe were suspended from Parliament for raising issues of farmers. He took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah. ''The BJP can't win even Gram Panchayat elections without EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines). They are dependent on EVMs for victory. While we have allied with multiple regional parties in Maharashtra, BJP's partnership is with the EVM,'' Raut alleged. In a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the NCP faction, Raut suggested that winds of change are blowing and he should be careful.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023