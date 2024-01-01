Left Menu

North Korea's Kim says armed conflict becoming reality because of US - KCNA

In separate reports, KCNA said Kim hosted a reception for senior members of the ruling party and attended a late night concert celebrating the new year.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told the country's military commanders the most powerful means must be mobilized to destroy the United States and South Korea if they choose military confrontation, state media reported on Monday.

Kim said the danger of an armed confrontation on the Korean peninsula is fast becoming a reality because of hostile maneuvers by the enemies including the United States, requiring the country to "sharpen the sword" to protect itself. "If they choose military confrontation and set the fire, we must mobilize all the most powerful means ... to deal a crushing blow and completely destroy them," KCNA state news agency quoted Kim as saying.

