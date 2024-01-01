Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh health minister's office vandalised by unknown persons

However, acting swiftly, the police launched a search operation to nab those responsible.

Andhra Pradesh health minister's office vandalised by unknown persons
A tense situation unfolded in the Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh after some unidentified persons vandalised state health Minister Vidadala Rajani's office. However, acting swiftly, the police launched a search operation to nab those responsible.

Pattabhipuram sub-inspector Vijay said, "In the midnight hours of Sunday, unidentified persons vandalised health minister Vidadala Rajani's office in Chandramouli Nagar, and a case has been registered. An investigation is underway." Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Rajani was scheduled to inaugurate the new party office today.

Meanwhile, eight people were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 16-year-old minor girl in Andhra's Visakhapatnam, police said on Sunday. According to DCP Srinuvas, they carried out their investigation based on a missing complaint received on December 18 by the parents of the minor.

"Based on a complaint received by the minor girl's parents on December 18, we registered a missing case on the same day and started an investigation. We received information that she was in Odisha. Immediately our police team went there and brought her back on December 25," DCP Srinivas said. "We have registered a case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and have arrested 8 people. Efforts to nab other accused involved are underway," he added. (ANI)

