Left Menu

Govt should give employment guarantee to people: Mayawati

In a series of posts on X, Mayawati said, From New Year, the government should discharge true patriotism and Rajdharma by ensuring only employment guarantee, because the rest of the government guarantees have proved to be more of deceitful politics of narrow nationalism. If there is a modest per capita income in the country i.e. if there is no money in peoples pockets to spend, then what is the use of blowing the trumpet of development.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-01-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 12:56 IST
Govt should give employment guarantee to people: Mayawati
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BSP chief Mayawati on Monday flayed the BJP government at the Centre over the issue of unemployment and asked it to display true patriotism by giving an employment guarantee to the people.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister charged that the development of crores of poor has been affected due to the ''casteist, arrogant and non-inclusive governments headed earlier by the Congress and now the BJP'' and asked the people to elect a party in Lok Sabha polls that is dedicated to public interest and welfare of the backward castes. In a series of posts on X, Mayawati said, ''From New Year, the government should discharge true patriotism and 'Rajdharma' by ensuring only 'employment guarantee', because the rest of the government guarantees have proved to be more of deceitful politics of narrow nationalism.'' ''If there is a modest per capita income in the country i.e. if there is no money in people's pockets to spend, then what is the use of blowing the trumpet of development. Also, how is a 'developed India' possible with a huge army of unemployed?'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024