German liberals vote to stay in Scholz's fractious coalition - dpa
A slim majority of the members of Germany's Free Democrats have voted in a non-binding membership poll to stay in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's fractious three-way governing coalition, news agency DPA reported.
The low-tax, fiscally orthodox pro-business party's membership has increasingly chafed at governing with Scholz's socially minded Social Democrats and the Greens, leading to speculation that the coalition might not last the two years remaining of its term.
The poll was launched after the party turned in disappointing results in key regional elections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Greens
- Germany
- Democrats
- Olaf Scholz's
- Scholz
ALSO READ
Berlin Zoo sends the first giant pandas born in Germany to China
Germany's economy seen shrinking again in the current quarter as business confidence declines
FACTBOX-Germany's budget deal: the questions that remain
EU approves Germany's 2.6 bln euros aid for steel firm Stahl-Holding-Saar
EIB grants €175M loan to expand NFH's fibre optic network in Germany