German liberals vote to stay in Scholz's fractious coalition - dpa

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 19:27 IST
A slim majority of the members of Germany's Free Democrats have voted in a non-binding membership poll to stay in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's fractious three-way governing coalition, news agency DPA reported.

The low-tax, fiscally orthodox pro-business party's membership has increasingly chafed at governing with Scholz's socially minded Social Democrats and the Greens, leading to speculation that the coalition might not last the two years remaining of its term.

The poll was launched after the party turned in disappointing results in key regional elections.

