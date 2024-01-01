"These development works will benefit several people," says PM Modi ahead of his visit to TN, Kerala, Lakshadweep

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his visit to Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Kerala on Tuesday. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate, and dedicate the nation and will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 19,850 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi said that these projects will benefit several people in the region. "Over the next two days, I will be attending various programmes in Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Kerala. The programmes will begin from Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, where I will address the Convocation Ceremony of the Bharathidasan University. The new terminal building of the airport will also be inaugurated. At the same time, other development works will also be launched. These works will benefit several people," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi also said that he looks forward to being among the people of Lakshadweep. "Development works worth Rs 1150 crore would either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. These works include projects relating to better internet connectivity, ensuring clean drinking water supply, solar energy, healthcare and more," PM Modi said.

In his visit to Lakshadweep, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth more than Rs 1,150 crore. PM Modi will inaugurate the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection (KLI - SOFC) project.

"This will lead to an increase in internet speed of more than 100 times (from 1.7 Gbps to 200 Gbps). For the first time since independence, Lakshadweep will be connected through Submarine Optic Fibre Cable," an official statement issued by PMO said. Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Low-Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) plant at Kadmat.

Low-Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) plant at Kadmat will produce 1.5 lakh litres of clean drinking water every day. Other projects that are dedicated to nation include the solar power plant at Kavaratti, which is the first-ever battery-backed solar power project of Lakshadweep.

"It will help to reduce dependency on Diesel based Power Generation plant; and the new administrative block and 80 Men barrack in India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) Complex at Kavaratti," PMO said in a statement. (ANI)

