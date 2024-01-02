US ready to provide assistance for Japan after quake, Biden says
Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2024 00:21 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 00:21 IST
The United States is ready to provide any necessary assistance to Japan following an earthquake that struck the center of the country on Monday, President Joe Biden said in a statement.
"As close allies, the United States and Japan share a deep bond of friendship that unites our people. Our thoughts are with the Japanese people during this difficult time," he said.
