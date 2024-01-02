Left Menu

Top Cong leaders, office-bearers across country to meet on Jan 4 to discuss poll preparedness, yatra

Top Cong leaders, office-bearers across country to meet on Jan 4 to discuss poll preparedness, yatra
  India

Top Congress leaders from across the country will hold a meeting on January 4 to discuss the party's preparedness for the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the upcoming Bharat Nyay Yatra.

The Congress will hold a day-long meeting of its general secretaries, PCC presidents and CLP leaders among others, party sources said.

The meeting, which will be chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, will be held at the AICC headquarters here.

Sources said the preparations for the ensuing general elections 2024 and the Bharat Nyay Yatra beginning from Imphal to Mumbai on January 14, would be discussed during the meeting.

Party chief Kharge and former party president Rahul Gandhi have already held several rounds of discussions with state leaders on the preparedness for the general elections.

The Bharat Nyay Yatra, the second version of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that was held between September 2022 to January 2023, is an attempt by the party to reach out to the masses and connect with them ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

