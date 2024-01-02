Left Menu

"Teesri baar Modi Sarkar, ab ki baar 400 paar": BJP's new slogan for Lok Sabha 2024 polls

The BJP, in its meeting on Thursday, has decided on a new slogan, 'Teesri baar Modi Sarkar, ab ki baar 400 paar' for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, party sources said.


The BJP, in its meeting on Thursday, has decided on a new slogan, 'Teesri baar Modi Sarkar, ab ki baar 400 paar' for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, party sources said. The BJP held a meeting on Thursday which was chaired by National President JP Nadda.

In a meeting that went on for more than TWO hours, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, General Secretary Tarun Chugh, General Secretary Sunil Bansal were present. "BJP has decided a slogan for the upcoming election: "Teesri baar Modi Sarkar, ab ki baar 400 paar'. BJP has set a target to win 400 plus seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls," a senior party source said.

According to a party functionary, the BJP has also decided convenors and co-convenors at the State Assembly and Lok Sabha levels. "BJP has also decided convenors and co-convenors at the state, Lok Sabha and assembly levels. "Shortly, the visits of the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister and BJP President JP Nadda will begin in Lok Sabha clusters," sources said.

The cluster-making formula was given in the last BJP office-bearers meeting, which Prime Minister Narender Modi also attended. About 150 party functionaries were present at the meeting on Thursday. (ANI)

