"What happened to double-engine government": West Bengal Minister flays ruling BJP over IIT-BHU sexual harassment case

The alleged sexual assault of an IIT-BHU student on campus premises continued to remain at the centre of a political firestorm as West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja sharpened his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, asking what action the 'double engine' government has taken into the matter. Speaking to ANI, the TMC leader also slammed the government, asking why the arrest of the accused was delayed.

She, while hitting out at the BJP's IT Cell head, Amit Malaviya questioned why the latter who is 'quick to tweet against the people who are against BJP' did not say anything. "There was a cross allegation of rape against these three people who're all workers of BJP IT cell. What is BJP doing about this and why was the arrest so delayed? Why is BJP's Amit Malviya who heads the IT wing, not saying anything and not taking any steps?...why is he not tweeting and condemning this incident? They have all gone so silent. When it comes to other political party leaders who are against BJP, Amit Malviya is quick to tweet against them...what happened to the double-engine one in Uttar Pradesh and one in Delhi? They are supposed to work in a very mutual and symbiotic way to work on law and order situations.? the NCW chairperson has not reached BHU?" Shashi Panja said.

"...we demand answers and reaction from Amit Malviya and BJP government," she added. Two months after a woman student was allegedly gang-raped inside the IIT-BHU campus in Uttar Pradesh, police arrested three men on Sunday and opposition parties alleged that they were BJP functionaries. The three accused claimed themselves to be the BJP's IT cell members on their Facebook page.

Varanasi police had on Saturday arrested Kunal Pandey (28), Saksham Patel (20) and Abhishek Chauhan (22) for the incident, which took place on the night of November 1. According to police, Chauhan was booked in 2022 too on charges of physical assault, threatening and rioting in Varanasi. At a press conference on Monday, Mahila Congress chief Netta D'Souza displayed photos of the men with BJP leaders, and said that while the party trumpets the slogan "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao", it has become "Balatkaari (rapist) Janata Party".

"Three people were seen clearly in the CCTV footage are Saksham Patel, Kunal Pandey, and Abhishek Chauhan. They are part of the BJP IT Cell. On one hand, the BJP raised slogans on 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', but the truth is that BJP became the 'Balatakari Janata Party' for women. The slogan is 'Beti Bachao', but their actions are 'Beti Rulao'. Surprisingly, the footage was there in Social media but now the accounts are not there in social media," she said. Calling the whole incident, a 'shame', the Congress leader said, "Even CM Yogi Adityanath was seen with the accused whose bulldozer works everywhere but when it comes to his party where is the bulldozer? Is the driver of the bulldozer going on a holiday? It is a shame." (ANI)

