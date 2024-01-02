We are working towards winning 175 assembly seats on orders of CM Jagan: YSRCP leader Subba Reddy

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) North Andhra regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has clearly stated that the party is focusing on winning 175 seats. "Due to various reasons, we are changing the candidates for a few seats and CM Jagan has clearly stated that we are focusing on winning 175 seats. In view of this, it is important that we all go together and if there's any opposition against a sitting candidate, the changes shall be made towards winning the constituency at any cost," Subba Reddy said.

Subba Reddy also said that the few party members have resigned due to personal reasons, not because of the party's standing. He added that MLC Vamsi Krishna Yadav has left the YSRCP and joined the JanaSena Party because of his personal views while addressing the media on Tuesday. Subba Reddy added that announcements of seats for north Andhra Pradesh would be coming up very soon, along with the state list.

Responding to the questions from the media on being a mediator between YS Sharmila and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said, "It is a baseless allegation by the agenda-driven media houses. It's been a while since I had gone to Hyderabad but whenever I go, I try to meet YS Sharmila and have a discussion on our personal matters." Subba Reddy said that it does not matter who campaigns against Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy because he will not be defeated owing to the successful implementation of his welfare schemes.

"Further, it doesn't matter who campaigns against Chief Minister Jagan, he (YS Jagan) would be undefeated as he is the People's CM, and thanks to the welfare schemes that he has successfully implemented throughout his current term," Subba Reddy said. (ANI)

