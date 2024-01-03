Candidates must disclose pending criminal cases: Gurdwara poll body

The Directorate of Gurdwara Elections on Tuesday said the candidates willing to participate in the polls will have to provide information about any pending criminal case against them in order to enhance electoral transparency. According to an official statement, adhering to the directives of the Supreme Court, the Gurdwara Election Directorate of the Delhi government is actively working towards enhancing transparency in the election process.

Specifically, this initiative focuses on identifying pending criminal cases against candidates and ensuring public awareness through various channels, it stated. The Supreme Court emphasises political parties and the Election Commission of India to bring transparency into the electoral process, the statement stated. The said decision is not related to the gurdwara elections governed by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1971 and the regulations made under it. In line with the commitment to transparency, the Gurdwara Election Directorate has been directed to amend the rules as necessary, the statement said. ''Every candidate willing to participate in the gurudwara elections will have to fill out a form provided by the election commission. In this form, it is mandatory to provide information, specifically in bold letters, about any pending criminal case against the candidate,'' it said. Candidates desiring to contest elections on a ticket from a political party must inform the party about any pending criminal case against them. Political parties are obligated to publish this information on their website, ensuring it reaches the public, it stated. Delhi's Gurudwara elections minister Raaj Kumar Anand said, ''The Gurdwara Election Directorate is actively taking steps to amend the rules as necessary to implement these transparent measures. This proactive approach demonstrates a commitment to upholding democratic values and empowering voters with necessary information.''

