JD(U) names candidate for Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 15:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday announced its candidate for the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency, in a sign that the party's differences with other INDIA bloc members remain far from over.

The Congress, the biggest member of the opposition alliance, had come second in the seat in the 2019 polls. The BJP had won both the seats from the state, where Assembly polls are held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.

In a statement, JD(U) general secretary Afaque Ahmad said the party's state unit president Ruhi Tangung will be its candidate from the constituency.

''This announcement is being made as directed by party president Shri Nitish Kumar,'' he added.

Bihar Chief Minister Kumar was recently elected JD(U)'s national president amid reports of ''disquiet'' in his party at their leader not being given any role in the INDIA bloc so far.

As Kumar has a history of alliances with parties aligned to two ends of ideological spectrum, there has also been speculation about his future move.

His party was, though, critical of the BJP government at the Centre at its recent national council meeting while pitching for an important role for its leader in the INDIA bloc.

