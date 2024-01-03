Patna outfit announces Rs 10 lakh reward to cut off RJD MLA's tongue

Days after RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh stirred up a controversy with his alleged remarks on Hindu deities, a Patna-based organisation on Wednesday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone who ''cuts off'' his tongue.

A poster allegedly by the city-based Hindu Shiv Bhavani Sena was seen near MLAs and MLCs flats in Patna on Wednesday announcing the reward.

''I will file a police complaint against the organisation. I will also write to the Bihar director general of police for strict action against its office-bearers,'' Singh told PTI when his reaction to the announcement was sought.

The police when contacted refused to comment on the issue.

The RJD lawmaker had reportedly put up posters at some places here a few days ago which said ''The meaning of temple is the path to mental slavery, while the meaning of school is the path towards light''.

The poster carried pictures of RJD founder Lalu Prasad and his wife, former chief minister Rabri Devi but the party has not issued any official statement on the matter.

The poster put up by Singh also said, ''When the bell in the temple tolls, it gives us a message that we are heading towards superstition, hypocrisy, foolishness and ignorance. The sound of a bell in the school points to logical thinking, scientific approach and the progressn towards light. It is for you to decide which way you want to take.'' Singh had also courted controversy over his alleged remarks on Hindu deities.

Luv Kumar Singh, who claimed to be the president of Hindu Shiv Bhavani Sena told reporters here, ''Yes, we have announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone who cuts off the tongue of Fateh Bahadur Singh for his remark against Hindu deities and temples. He has done it deliberately to hurt our religious sentiments''.

Bihar BJP leaders had criticised the RJD MLA for this poster saying it was ''aimed at hurting Hindu sentiments with provocative remarks''.

