Prepare for assembly polls, Sikkim CM tells partymen

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday urged leaders and workers of ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha SKM to prepare for the assembly polls scheduled later this year. As the president of SKM, Tamang also approved a series of public meetings to showcase the achievements of the ruling party.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 03-01-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 21:23 IST
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday urged leaders and workers of ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) to prepare for the assembly polls scheduled later this year. We need to start focusing on the elections now, and every member of our party should fully commit themselves to ensuring victory, he said during a party meeting at his official residence. Tamang emphasised the importance of highlighting the ruling party's accomplishments, such as the regularisation of employee services, promotions, implementation of One Rank, One Pension (OROP), and various welfare measures implemented by the state government over the past five years. As the president of SKM, Tamang also approved a series of public meetings to showcase the achievements of the ruling party.

