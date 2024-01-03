UK's Cameron: Israel must allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Wednesday he had spoken to his Israeli counterpart Yisrael Katz to discuss how the two countries can work together on getting more aid into Gaza and securing a ceasefire.

"More must be done to get humanitarian aid into Gaza – Israel must allow significantly more supplies in to reduce the risk of hunger and disease," Cameron said in a post on social media site X.

"The UK also wants to see the immediate release of hostages and progress towards a sustainable ceasefire. I spoke with new Israeli Foreign Minister ... today about how we can work together on these issues."

