"BJP, Sandh Parivar have no relevance in upcoming Parliament elections in Kerala": Congress' VD Satheesan

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Left parties and Congress in Kerala, state Assembly LoP VD Satheesan on Thursday said that in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections there will be "no relevance" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or Sangh Parivar in the state. "In Kerala CPI(M) led LDF and Congress-led UDF have been fighting for a long time. The next election also we will fight, there will be no relevance for the BJP or Sangh Parivar in the coming Parliament elections in Kerala," Kerala Assembly LoP said on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, attacking the Left parties and Congress in Kerala, PM Modi alleged that governments led by LDF and UDF in the state considered "nari shakti" as weak and that he had fulfilled his promise to give women their rights with 'Nari Shakti Adhiniyam' now a law to provide reservation to women in parliament and legislative assemblies. Addressing the 'Sthree Shakti Modikkoppam' event at Thekkinkadu in Kerala, the Prime Minister also said that his government brought a law against triple talaq to empower Muslim women.

"After independence, LDF and UDF governments considered 'Nari Shakti' as weak... the bill to provide reservation to women in Lok Sabha and assemblies was not passed for long but Modi gave you the guarantee to give you your rights and I fulfilled it...till Congress and Left alliance governments were there in the country, Muslim sisters were suffering because of triple talaq but Modi gave the guarantee to give freedom from it and fulfilled it with sincerity," he said. The Prime Minister said that energy emanating from the cultural capital of Kerala will reverberate new hope in the entire state.

PM Mod was on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep on January 2 and 3. (ANI)

