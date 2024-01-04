"Arvind Kejriwal wants to create farce of his arrest," says BJP's Bansuri Swaraj on ED summons to Delhi CM

Supreme Court advocate and Delhi BJP Secretary Bansuri Swaraj has criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not appearing before Enforcement Directorate and said that the Delhi Chief Minister wants to create a "farce" that he will be arrested. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, BJP leader Swaraj said, "Atishi is predicting that there will be an ED raid and Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested. I want to ask on what basis is she making this prediction? ED raids are confidential. Arvind Kejriwal wants to create a farce where he wants to create an atmosphere that he will be arrested. He wants ED to investigate him and come to his residence to arrest him."

Amidst claims made by the AAP, security around the Delhi Chief Minister's house has been further heightened. Alleging that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a "false summons" to him, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said that he has explained to the ED why their summons is illegal adding that his biggest strength and asset is his "honesty."

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Kejriwal said, "In the last two years, all the agencies of BJP have conducted many raids but not a single penny was found. If there is corruption then where is the money? AAP leaders are kept in jail in such fake cases. Now BJP wants to arrest me. My biggest strength and asset is my honesty." Questioning the timing of the notice just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Delhi CM said the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to stop him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

"My lawyers told me that the summons was illegal, I wrote the question and sent it to ED. Should I obey an unlawful summon? If a legal summons comes, I will comply with it. Why am I being called just before the Lok Sabha elections? Eight months ago I was called by CBI, I went and gave all the answers. Today they want to stop me from campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections," he added. AAP chief further said that he has always fought for the country and till his last, he will fight for the country.

"Today, opposition leaders are being included in the BJP through ED. Whoever joins his party, all his matters get resolved. Today honest leaders like Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Vijay Nair have been put in jail. I have always fought for the country. Every breath of mine is for the country. We have to save the country together. I am fighting against them with all my heart, I need your support," he said. Earlier, taking to the social media platform X, AAP leader and Delhi's Law and PWD Minister, Atishi on Wednesday, said, "News coming in that ED is going to raid@ArvindKejriwal's residence Thursday morning. Arrest likely."

Delhi Chief Minister skipped the third summons issued to him by the ED on Wednesday. The ED issued a third summons to CM Kejriwal on December 22 last year, in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam case, asking him to appear before the agency on January 3. (ANI)

