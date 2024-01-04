Left Menu

Italy PM to suspend lawmaker from party after gun accident

Meloni had faced opposition calls to punish Emanuele Pozzolo, a lawmaker from her Brothers of Italy party, after a bystander was injured when a gun belonging to him went off at a New Year celebration. Speaking at a news conference, Meloni said she had recommended the suspension pending an investigation of Pozzolo's conduct by a Brothers of Italy committee.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 04-01-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 17:28 IST
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has recommended that a lawmaker involved in an accident with a gun on New Year's Eve should be suspended from her party, she said on Thursday. Meloni had faced opposition calls to punish Emanuele Pozzolo, a lawmaker from her Brothers of Italy party, after a bystander was injured when a gun belonging to him went off at a New Year celebration.

Speaking at a news conference, Meloni said she had recommended the suspension pending an investigation of Pozzolo's conduct by a Brothers of Italy committee. Italian prosecutors are also investigating Pozzolo, who has denied firing the mini-revolver himself. (Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

