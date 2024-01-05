Ration scam: ED officers assaulted by TMC leader’s loyalists during raid in Bengal

ED officers were on Friday assaulted and their vehicles were damaged allegedly by supporters of TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan when they tried to raid his residence in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district in connection with their probe into the ration distribution scam.

The ED officers are conducting raids at 15 places in the state during the day and Sajahan’s house is one of them, an officer said.

Sajahan is considered to be a close aide of state minister Jyotipriyo Mallick who was arrested in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam.

A large number of TMC loyalists first gheraoed the ED officials and the central forces personnel who accompanied them when they reached Sheikh's residence in Sandeshkhali area in the morning and demonstrated before assaulting them and forcing them to leave the area, the officer said.

The ED officers left their damaged vehicles and took autorickshaws and two-wheelers to reach a safe place out of Sandeskhali, he said. At least two of the ED officers suffered serious injuries and had to be taken to a hospital, he said.

''This kind of attack is unprecedented. Our officers had to flee the area to save themselves from the attack. Vehicles of us and those of the central forces were damaged. Personnel of the central forces were also assaulted,'' the ED officer told PTI. Senior police officers including the SP of North 24 Parganas district did not communicate when the ED officers tried to contact them when they were assaulted, he alleged.

Sajahan’s supporters attacked the officials and the central forces personnel when they tried to break the lock of the gate of his residence which was not opened by the TMC leader despite several calls made by them, he said.

The decision to raid Sheikh's residence was taken after a go-ahead from the ED's Delhi office, he said. Media persons from news channels, who went to Sandeskhali to cover the ED raids, were also assaulted and their vehicles were also ransacked.

''A few of the journalists were also taken to a hospital,'' a senior police officer of Basirhat police district said.

The IPS officer said that they were yet to get any official complaint from the central probe agency, but certainly actions as per the law would be taken.

''We have not arrested anyone in this connection. The ED officers are yet to file any complaint with us. Once the official complaint is received, we will take necessary action as per the law,'' the IPS officer told PTI when contacted. Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha alleged that Sajahan is a smuggler who is facing murder charges, but the police did not take any action against him.

''The attack on the ED was pre-planned,'' he claimed.

