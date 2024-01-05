Kejriwal greets Sisodia on birthday; says his courage is inspiring

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday greeted his former deputy Manish Sisodia on his birthday, and said he lauds his courage in an ''era of dictatorship''.

Sisodia is currently in jail in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. He was arrested by the CBI in February last year and subsequently resigned from the post of Deputy Chief Minister in the AAP government in Delhi.

Kejriwal charged that Sisosida was kept in jail by the BJP in a fake case.

''This friendship is very old. Our affection and trust are very strong. This passion to work for the people is also very old. No matter how hard the conspirators try.... this friendship, affection and trust will never be broken.

''The BJP has kept Manish behind the bars for last 11 months in a fake case. But Manish is standing against their oppression. He has not bowed down to their dictatorship now and will not do so in the future. Manish's courage inspires us all in this era of dictatorship. Happy birthday Manish,'' Kejriwal wrote on X.

Delhi minister Atishi, who was given charge of most of the portfolios held by Sisodia after his resignation, also greeted the AAP leader on his birthday calling him as the best education minister.

''Today is Manish sir's birthday. Every year we used to celebrate this day with much fun and frolic but it is sad that the person who fulfilled the dream of providing world class education to the children of the poor has been kept in jail for 11 months in a false case. ''You are our inspiration and strength, Manish sir. Hopefully, you will be with us soon and we will celebrate this festival. My salute to the best education minister of the country,'' Atishi wrote on X.

The alleged liquor scam was related to the excise policy in 2021-22 that was scrapped by the AAP government in 2022, soon after LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into its implementation.

