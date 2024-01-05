Left Menu

Attack on ED officers deplorable: Bengal Guv Bose

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Friday condemned the attack on Enforcement Directorate ED officers by supporters of a TMC leader when they went to his Sandeshkhali residence in the state, and hit out at the state government for failing to contain the law and order situation there.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-01-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 14:53 IST
Attack on ED officers deplorable: Bengal Guv Bose
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Friday condemned the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers by supporters of a TMC leader when they went to his Sandeshkhali residence in the state, and hit out at the state government for failing to contain the law and order situation there. In a stern message to the Trinamool Congress government, Bose said that he would explore his Constitutional options and take appropriate action.

''The ghastly incident in Sandeshkhali is alarming and deplorable. It's the duty of a civilised government to stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy. As a Governor, I explore all my Constitutional options for appropriate action at the appropriate manner,'' Bose said in a voice message released from the Raj Bhavan.

He also stated that Bengal is not a banana republic and the government should stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy.

A few ED officers were assaulted and their vehicles were damaged allegedly by supporters of TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan on Friday when they tried to raid his residence in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in connection with their probe into the ration distribution scam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024