Attack on ED officers deplorable: Bengal Guv Bose

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Friday condemned the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers by supporters of a TMC leader when they went to his Sandeshkhali residence in the state, and hit out at the state government for failing to contain the law and order situation there. In a stern message to the Trinamool Congress government, Bose said that he would explore his Constitutional options and take appropriate action.

''The ghastly incident in Sandeshkhali is alarming and deplorable. It's the duty of a civilised government to stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy. As a Governor, I explore all my Constitutional options for appropriate action at the appropriate manner,'' Bose said in a voice message released from the Raj Bhavan.

He also stated that Bengal is not a banana republic and the government should stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy.

A few ED officers were assaulted and their vehicles were damaged allegedly by supporters of TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan on Friday when they tried to raid his residence in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in connection with their probe into the ration distribution scam.

